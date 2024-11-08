Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,007. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

