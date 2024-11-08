SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,540,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the previous session’s volume of 273,438 shares.The stock last traded at $55.31 and had previously closed at $56.73.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

