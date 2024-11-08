Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 2,020,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,292. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 142.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

