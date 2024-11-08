Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

