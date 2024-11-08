Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

