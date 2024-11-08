StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intevac by 94.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

