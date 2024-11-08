StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
