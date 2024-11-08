StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intevac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intevac by 94.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.