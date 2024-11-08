StockNews.com Downgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 745,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,704. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 2,429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 46,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 20.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.