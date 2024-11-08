Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.40. 1,105,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,090. The company has a market cap of $497.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $549.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

