Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 592,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,378. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 131,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.