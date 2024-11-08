Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37 to $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.760-6.840 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,355. Sun Communities has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

