Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37 to $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.760-6.840 EPS.
Sun Communities Stock Performance
Sun Communities stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,355. Sun Communities has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sun Communities
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
