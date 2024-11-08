Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Taboola.com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 853,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $958.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.