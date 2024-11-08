Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.90. 2,202,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,011. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

