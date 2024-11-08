Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 3,313,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $710,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

