Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 8.2 %
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $710,000.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.