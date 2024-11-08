Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Tanger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.090-2.130 EPS.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 1,439,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,180. Tanger has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.