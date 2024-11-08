Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 535,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,808,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 457,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

