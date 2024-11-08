TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

