Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of TGLS traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.68. 189,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.