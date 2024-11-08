TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TEGNA updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 3,420,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $757,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

