Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 584,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.77. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

