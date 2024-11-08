TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.54.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
