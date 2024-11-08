Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 141,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,679. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

