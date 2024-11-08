Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 141,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,679. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
