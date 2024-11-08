The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $877,433.70 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $877,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,187,223.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

