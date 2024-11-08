The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 3,324,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

