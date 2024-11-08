The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Joseph Scalzo Sells 25,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,951.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 730,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

