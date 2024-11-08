The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,075 ($27.01) to GBX 2,300 ($29.94) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.85) to GBX 2,450 ($31.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($32.22) to GBX 2,500 ($32.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,162 ($28.14). 1,860,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,756 ($22.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,224 ($28.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,095.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,039.96.

In other news, insider Nick Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,959 ($25.50) per share, with a total value of £60,729 ($79,053.63). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

