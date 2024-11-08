The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

