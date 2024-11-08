Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 8,288,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 25,282,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

