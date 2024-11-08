Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.74. 3,801,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,160. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 239.48, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 299.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 149.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

