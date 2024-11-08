Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Traeger Stock Down 4.0 %

Traeger stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 230,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $406.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Traeger’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

