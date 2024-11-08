Triune Financial Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,306. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

