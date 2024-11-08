Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,497.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,497.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $373,664. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

