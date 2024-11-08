U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 6.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 339,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.