Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $493,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

