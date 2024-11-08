United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $133.21. Approximately 531,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,163,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

