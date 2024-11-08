Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.64. 2,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 177.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 66.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

