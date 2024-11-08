Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.64. 2,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $87.86.
Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Utah Medical Products
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.