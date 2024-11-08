V2X’s (VVX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of VVX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V2X will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,688. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in V2X by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in V2X by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

