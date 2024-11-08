Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.22. 1,164,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,466. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $549.45. The firm has a market cap of $497.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

