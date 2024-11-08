Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,300,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,423.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,300,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 932,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,423.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $48,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,220.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

