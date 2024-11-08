Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.28. Approximately 895,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,491,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,473 shares of company stock valued at $37,088,158 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after buying an additional 994,801 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,098,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,295,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

