Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vivani Medical stock remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Vivani Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

