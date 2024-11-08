Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 100.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.