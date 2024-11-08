Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,861 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

