Washington Trust Bank Invests $248,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.44. The company has a market cap of $495.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

