Wedbush Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%.

TNGX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,217,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,001,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,217,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,415.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,965,400 shares of company stock worth $25,156,782. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

