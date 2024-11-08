Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

