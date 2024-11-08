Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $34.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $31.58 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

