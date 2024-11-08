Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$103.50 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.79. 17,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.93 and a 12 month high of C$29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

