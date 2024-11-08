Wise’s (WISE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,045 ($13.60) price objective on the stock.

Wise Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:WISE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 821 ($10.69). The company had a trading volume of 10,907,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,880. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 558 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.98). The company has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 682.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Insider Activity at Wise

In other news, insider Terri Duhon bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,010.91). 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

