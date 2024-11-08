Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

WOLF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,138. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

