Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,487,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 6,613,284 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $8.33.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 319.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 140.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $1,621,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

